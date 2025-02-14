Countdown to Baku Grand Slam 2025

14 February 2025 11:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku Judo Grand Slam 2025 is set to start at National Gymnastics Arena, Azernews reports.

During the first day of the competition, champions will be crowned in four different weight divisions.

Twelve athletes will be representing Azerbaijan in Baku Grand Slam 2025.

In the 60 kg weight class, Balabay Aghayev will compete against Mendsaikhan Nyamsuren (Mongolia), Ahmad Yusifov will face Anvarjon Ibrohimov (Uzbekistan), and Murad Muradli will fight Tergelsar Munxjarqal (Mongolia).

Moving to the 66 kg division, Ruslan Pashayev is scheduled to compete against the winner of the match between Azizbek Ortikov (Uzbekistan) and Kanat Seilkhan (Kazakhstan). Yashar Najafov will face the winner of the bout between Marcus Auer of Austria and Ivan Chernykh, representing International Judo Federation (IJF).

Rashad Elkiyev will battle Giuseppe De Tullio (Italy), and Elshan Asadov will compete against Zamohshari Bekmurodov (Uzbekistan).

In the 73 kg weight class, Rashid Mammadaliyev is set to fight Angsarbek Gainullin (Kazakhstan).

Ibrahim Aliyev will go up against Tatsuki Ishihara (Japan). Vusal Galandarzada will face Leonardo Valeriani (Italy), while Gadir Huseynov will compete against Donghyun Bae (South Korea). Shifting to the 81 kg category, Zelim Tckaev is slated to fight Leonardo Casaglia (Italy), Omar Rajabli will compete against Arthur Margelidon (Canada), Maharram Imamverdiyev will face Jan Svoboda (The Czech Republic), and Suleyman Shukurov will battle Nace Herkovic (Slovenia).

For the 90 kg division, Tunjay Shamil is matched against Didar Khamza (Kazakhstan), and Ali Gazimammadov will compete against Fabian Kansy (Germany).

In the 100 kg weight class, Ajdar Baghirov will face Caramnob Sagaipov (Lebanon), while Davud Namazli will compete against Niiaz Bilalov, representing International Judo Federation (IJF).

Moving to the +100 kg category, Ushangi Kokauri will face the winner of the match between Movli Borchashvili (Austria) and Joao Cesarino (Brazil).

Jamal Feyziyev will compete against Yerassyl Kazhibayev (Kazakhstan), Ramazan Ahmadov will fight Ibrahim Tataroghlu (Turkiye), and Kanan Nasibov will face Yevheniy Balyevskyy (Ukraine).

Turning to the women's competitions, in the 48 kg weight class, Leyla Aliyeva is set to fight Giulia Ghiglione (Italy), Konul Aliyeva will face Andrea Stojadinov (Serbia), and Shafag Hamidova will compete against Jacqueline Springer (Austria).

Finally, in the 57 kg division, Fidan Alizada will face Jevgenija Gajic (Slovenia), and Fidan Gasimova will compete against Veronica Toniolo (Italy).

Baku Judo Grand Slam 2025 will take place at National Gymnastics Arena on February 14-16.

Around 270 judokas from 39 countries will participate in the tournament.

Azerbaijan Judo Federation's "A" category international referee Nazim Umbayev will also be among the representatives of justice at the event.