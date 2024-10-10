Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation representatives elected to international committees [PHOTOS]

10 October 2024 15:39 (UTC+04:00)

The first meeting of the Board of the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) has taken place, Azernews reports.

The event, held in the form of a video conference, was attended by the Advisor to the President of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF) and a member of the CEV Board, Jalil Jafarov.

During the meeting, the composition of the CEV commissions that will operate from 2024 to 2028 was determined. Three candidates from the AVF were elected: , the federation's physician to the European Medical Commission Vusala Kazimova, a member of the Board, to the European Beach Volleyball Commission Elqar Bagirov, as well as head of the Communications Department, to the Finance Commission Zohrab Gozalbayli.

A working group on the development of Zonal Associations and strengthening of cooperation was also established at the meeting. Jalil Jafarov was also included among those selected.

These individuals will represent Azerbaijan in the European Volleyball Confederation over the next four years.

The Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF) is the governing body of volleyball and beach volleyball in Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation was founded in 1991, and became a member of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) and the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) in 1992.

