Paris-2024: two freestyle wrestlers of Azerbaijan starts to compete

10 August 2024 11:18 (UTC+04:00)

Today, two Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers—Haji Aliyev and Magomedkhan Magomedov—will compete in the Summer Olympic Games in Paris, the capital of France, Azernews reports.

Both athletes will start their competitions from the 1/8 finals. Magomedov, competing in the 97 kg weight class, will face Luis Miguel Perez from the Dominican Republic. Aliyev, who competes in the 65 kg weight category and is a three-time world champion and four-time European champion, will go up against Mexican wrestler Austin Gomez.

Matches in these weight classes will begin at 13:30 Baku time.

Additionally, our other freestyle wrestler Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) will compete for the bronze medal, with his match scheduled to start at 20:15 Baku time.

Today, the Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team—comprising Zeynab Hummatova, Darya Sorokina, Laman Alimuradova, Gullu Aghalarzadeh, and Yelizaveta Luzan—will showcase their skills in the final stage, starting at 16:00 Baku time.

The Paris 2024 Olympics will conclude on August 11. So far, Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelim Kotsoyev (100 kg) have won gold medals. Taekwondo athlete Gashim Magomedov (58 kg) and boxer Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg) have secured silver medals, while Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) has earned a bronze medal.

