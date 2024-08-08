Azerbaijani silver medalist awarded at Paris 2024 Olympic Games [PHOTOS]

8 August 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani taekwondo player Kashim Magomedov, who won a silver medal at the "Paris-2024" Summer Olympic Games, was awarded.

Azernews reports that the athlete, who climbed to the second step of the podium in the weight class of 58 kilograms, was presented with a silver medal.

It should be noted that Gashim Magomedov, who started the fight from the 1/8 finals, won his first match against Irishman Jack Walley. Our taekwondo player, who beat Spaniard Adrian Vicente, was stronger than Italy's Vito Aquila in the semi-finals.

In the final, the athlete who challenged South Korean Park Tae-ju suffered a serious leg injury in the first half. G. Magomedov, who could not continue the match, was declared defeated and was satisfied with the silver medal.

