Rhythmic gymnasts to demonstrate their skills in Spain

3 July 2024 16:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnasts will demonstrate their skills at the international tournament to be held in Zaragoza, Spain on July 5, Azernews reports.

Six gymnasts, including Gullu Aghalarzade, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Laman Alimuradova, Zeynab Hummatova and Darya Sorokina will join Group routine.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz