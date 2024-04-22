Azerbaijani gymnasts claim bronze at FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup [PHOTOS]

22 April 2024 12:16 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani gymnasts have claimed the bronze medal in the Group 5 Hoops event at FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup held in Baku, Azernews reports.

The national team, consisting of Zeynab Hummatova, Gullu Aghalarzada, Kamilla Aliyeva, Elizaveta Luzan, Daria Sorokina, and Laman Alimuradova, earned 36.100 points.

Note that Japan claimed the title in the competition. At the end of the competitions, the traditional AGF Trophy was presented to the gymnast and the group team who collected the highest performance score.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

