National trampoline gymnastics team claim medals at int'l tournament [PHOTOS]

18 October 2023 10:18 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani trampoline gymnastics team has claimed medals at the Friendship-2023 International Tournament held in Jablonec nad Nisou, Czech Republic.

Azerbaijani representatives in the competitions included members of the trampoline gymnastics team: Farhad Mustafayev, Ayan Shabanova, Ibrahim Mustafazade, Ammar Bakhshaliyev, Ali Niftaliyev, Huseyn Abbasov, Mehdi Aliyev, Omar Gasimli, Samira Huseynova, and Nijat Mirzayev, Azernews reports.

Mustafayev and Gasimli, as well as Niftaliyev and Aliyev won gold medals in the synchronized trampoline program.

Abbasov and Mirzayev captured a silver medal in the synchronized trampoline program. In the individual program, Abbasov took second place.

Previously, Azerbaijani trampoline gymnasts have brought three medals at the Scalabis Cup held in Santarém, Portugal.

In the individual event, Huseyn Abbasov clinched a silver medal, while Ibrahim Mustafazade and Farhad Mustafayev grabbed bronze medals.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations and for the last three years, it has topped the list.

