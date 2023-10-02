National GM ranks 14 in FIDE rating

2 October 2023 13:21 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has announced its latest ratings for October 1, 2023.

Azerbaijani GM Teymur Rajabov ranked 14th with 2745 points, Azernews reports.

Another national grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov is listed 17th with 2734 points.

Norwegian Magnus Carlsen remains the highest-rated human on the planet.

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) governs international chess competitions. Each month, FIDE publishes the lists "Top 100 Players", "Top 100 Women", "Top 100 Juniors" and "Top 100 Girls" rankings of countries according to the average rating of their Top 10 players and Top 10 female players using the Elo rating system.

Teymur Rajabov earned the title of a grandmaster at the age of 14, making him the second-youngest grandmaster in history at the time. He defeated Kasparov back in 2003.

He also won the European Team Chess Championship with Azerbaijan in 2009, 2013, and 2017.

His major individual achievements include joint first place at the 2008 Elista Grand Prix, the 2017 Geneva Grand Prix, and the 2019 FIDE World Cup.

Shahriyar Mammadyarov is a three-fold European Team Champion (2009, 2013, and 2017) and gold medalist at the 2012 Chess Olympiad on the third board.

He won the World Junior Chess Championship in 2003 and repeated his victory in 2005, becoming the only two-time champion, achieving a 2,953 performance rating after eight rounds.

After winning the Essent Tournament in 2006, Shahriyar achieved world fame.

In June 2016, Mammadyarov won the 3rd Vugar Gashimov Memorial Shamkir Chess Tournament.

He defeated Fabiano Caruana and Anish Giri in the last two rounds, which put him in a tie-break situation with Caruana. He defeated Caruana in the tiebreak, thus giving him a tournament victory.

In 2021, Mammadyarov defeated the 13-time world champion, Garry Kasparov, at the Grand Chess Tour in Zagreb (Croatia).

