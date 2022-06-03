Young Azerbaijani athlete expresses her joy at participating in gymnastics competitions

3 June 2022 13:30 (UTC+04:00)

Participant of the 1st Open Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship of Ojag Sport Club Ayla Maharramli told Trend that participation in gymnastics competitions makes her really happy.

"What I like most about gymnastics is the perfect combination of athleticism and grace. I'm fond of not only training and competing but also of watching famous athletes perform their exercises," she said.

The young gymnast said that she was satisfied with her performance at the competition.

"Today I've performed in an individual program without apparatus and with the ball, and yesterday staged as part of a team in group exercises. We took third place in our age category. I do hope to gain a prize at this competition," she said.

The 1st Open Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship of Ojag Sport Club is being held at the Baku Olympic Sports Complex on June 1-2. As many as 248 gymnasts, including 202 athletes representing the capital's sports clubs, and 46 young gymnasts from the country's regions, are taking part in the Championship.

There are 11 teams in group exercises representing Baku clubs and four teams from the regions performing both in the individual program and in group exercises in the age categories of 'kids', 'pre-juniors' and 'juniors'.

During the two-day competition, the young graces are competing in the All-Around both in the individual program and in group exercises.

