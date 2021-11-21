By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani gymnast Mikhail Malkin has successfully performed in the tumbling final at the 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Baku.

The gymnast scored 76.300, a sum of points for two attempts-38.300 and 38.000 points.

Russian gymnast Aleksandr Lisitsyn ranked first (80.000 points) while US gymnast Kaden Brown (75.400 points) ranked third.

Around 270 gymnasts from 33 countries are taking part in the gymnastics competition.

The gymnasts are performing in the individual and synchronized trampoline, as well as tumbling and double mini program. One participant can perform in several programs. The winners in the team competition will be named as well.

Totally, 15 sets of awards will be awarded at the World Championships.

