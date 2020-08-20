By Laman Ismayilova

Wrestling competitions have been postponed for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the times of pandemic, United World Wrestling (UWW) regularly holds online seminars for wrestlers, coaches and referees.

Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation (AWF) has also organized a webinar for international and national judges.

Speaking at the online seminar, Chairman of the Federation's Board of Judges Garib Aliyev stressed the attention paid by Halil Ibrahim Cicioglu, a member of the UWW Judges' Commission, to the management of the virtual meetings.

He informed the judges about the decisions to be made in freestyle wrestling, attack and counter-attack, in Greco-Roman wrestling and other topics.

The judges also discussed some wresting techniques and tricks used at last tournaments. The next webinar will be held next week.

Wrestling remains the most popular sport in the county and is overseen by the National Wrestling Federation, which was established in 1993.

The Rio Games opened a new page in wrestling for Azerbaijan. The country became one of only two nations ever to increase the number of medals achieved in five consecutive Games.

