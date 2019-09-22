By Trend

The Russian team won the gold of the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in group exercises with three hoops and two pairs of clubs with a score of 29.450 points, Trend reports on September 22.

The silver medal went to the Japanese team (29.400 points), and the bronze to the Italian team (29.200 points).

Azerbaijani team with a score of 26.450 points ranked seventh. Azerbaijan is represented by a team consisting of Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Ahmadbayli, Aliya Pashayeva, Zeynab Hummatova and Darya Sorokina.

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until September 22.

The Championships is the qualification competition for the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in 2020.

As for the gymnasts within group exercises, Bulgaria, Russia and Italy have already qualified according to the results of the last World Championships. At this year’s Championships, the best five teams will qualify for the Tokyo-2020 Olympic Games according to the all-around scores.

More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are competing for nine sets of medals. “Fairy Tales will come to life" is the motto of the championships.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz