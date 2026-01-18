Pakistan invited to join US-led Gaza Board of Peace

18 January 2026 18:40 (UTC+04:00)

Pakistan has been invited to join a newly announced US-led Gaza Board of Peace (BoP), a high-level international body tasked with overseeing Gaza’s reconstruction, transition governance and the disarmament of Hamas, the Foreign Office said on Sunday Azernews reports, citing Tribune.

Responding to media queries, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi confirmed that US President Donald Trump had extended an invitation to the Prime Minister of Pakistan to join the Board, underlining Islamabad’s continued engagement with international efforts aimed at peace and stability in Gaza.

“Pakistan will remain engaged with international efforts for peace and security in Gaza, leading to a lasting solution to the Palestine issue in accordance with United Nations resolutions,” the spokesperson said.

The invitation comes as the White House formally unveiled the structure and membership of the BoP, which US officials describe as a global mechanism to manage Gaza’s post-war transition. Western diplomats told The Jerusalem Post that the initiative resembles “a kind of mini-UN” focused initially on Gaza, but potentially expandable to other conflict zones.

Key figures, global outreach

According to the White House announcement on Friday, founding executive members of the BoP include US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, former British prime minister Tony Blair, and Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law. Other members include Marc Rowan, CEO of Apollo Global Management; World Bank Group President Ajay Banga; and US Deputy National Security Adviser Robert Gabriel.

Leaders from more than 60 countries have been invited to serve on the Peace Council. Canadian media reported that Prime Minister Mark Carney accepted an invitation to join. Argentine President Javier Milei publicly confirmed his acceptance, calling it “an honor” and stating that Argentina would stand with countries that “confront terrorism head-on and promote peace and freedom.”

Turkiye confirmed receiving a formal invitation. “US President Donald Trump, in his capacity as founding president of the Peace Council, sent a letter inviting our President, His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, to participate as a founding member in the Board of Peace,” Turkish presidential spokesperson Burhanettin Duran said.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said Cairo was examining an invitation for President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, while Jordan confirmed that King Abdullah was also invited and consultations were underway.

Governance, security and reconstruction

Under the US plan, Gaza will be governed during a transition period by a Palestinian technocratic administration, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), headed by Dr Ali Sha’ath, a former Palestinian Authority deputy minister originally from Khan Younis. The NCAG will oversee the restoration of public services, rebuilding of civil institutions and stabilisation of daily life, while laying foundations for long-term governance.

Former UN Middle East envoy Nickolay Mladenov has been appointed High Representative for Gaza, serving as the main link between the BoP and the NCAG and holding executive authority on the ground.

Security responsibilities will fall to an International Stabilisation Force (ISF), commanded by US Major General Jasper Jeffers, currently head of US special forces. According to the White House, the ISF will lead security operations, support “comprehensive demilitarisation”, and enable the safe delivery of humanitarian aid and reconstruction materials.

A separate Gaza Executive Board has also been formed to support governance and service delivery. Its members include Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Qatari diplomat Ali Al-Thawadi, Egypt’s General Hassan Rashad, UAE Minister Reem Al-Hashimy, Dutch diplomat Sigrid Kaag and Israeli businessman Yakir Gabay, alongside several BoP members.

President Trump said on Thursday that he was backing the newly appointed Palestinian technocratic government to run Gaza during its transition, supported by the High Representative and the Board of Peace. The initiative is expected to oversee a broader US “20-point plan” aimed at ending the Gaza war and reshaping post-conflict governance.

While Washington has long supported Israel’s demand that Hamas surrender all weapons, the group has insisted that it would require political and security guarantees before any disarmament.

Pakistan has consistently called for an immediate ceasefire, unhindered humanitarian access and accountability for violations of international humanitarian law. Islamabad maintains that any lasting peace effort must ultimately lead to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, in line with UN resolutions.

Officials said Pakistan would carefully assess its role in the BoP while continuing to support diplomatic initiatives that address both Gaza’s humanitarian catastrophe and the broader Palestinian question.