EU leaders warn of “dangerous downward spiral” over Trump’s Greenland tariff threat

18 January 2026 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

European Union leaders on Saturday expressed strong concern over U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement that he plans to impose escalating tariffs on European allies unless the United States is permitted to purchase Greenland, Azernews reports, citing Reuters.

In joint posts on X, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President Antonio Costa described the planned tariffs as a serious threat to transatlantic relations. “Tariffs would undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral. Europe will remain united, coordinated, and committed to upholding its sovereignty,” they stated.

Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s top diplomat, emphasized that the tariffs would damage prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic and distract the EU from its central mission: ending Russia’s war in Ukraine. “China and Russia must be having a field day. They are the ones who benefit from divisions among allies,” Kallas said. She further warned that tariffs could make both Europe and the United States poorer and undermine their shared prosperity. “If Greenland’s security is at risk, we can address this inside NATO,” she added.

The EU’s 27 member states are taking the threat seriously. Ambassadors will convene on Sunday for an emergency meeting to discuss a coordinated response to the potential tariffs. The bloc aims to present a united front to ensure that any trade actions do not disrupt the transatlantic partnership.

Trump’s comments on Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark, have sparked widespread diplomatic attention. The president has repeatedly suggested interest in purchasing the island, citing strategic and resource considerations. European leaders, however, have stressed that sovereignty over Greenland cannot be negotiated through economic coercion.

As tensions mount, analysts warn that uncoordinated trade measures could escalate economic disputes between Europe and the United States, complicating broader cooperation on security, climate policy, and other global challenges.

The EU has signaled that it will act decisively to protect its economic interests while maintaining the unity of the bloc, even as discussions with Washington continue.