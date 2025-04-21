Hungarian wines receive prizes of international competition

21 April 2025 23:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Hungarian winemaking traditions have received yet another prestigious recognition, Azernews reports.

At the Challenge International du Vin wine competition in Bordeaux, the Hungarian wine house Patricius Borház was awarded for several of its exceptional products. Among the award-winning varieties, the Profundum Furmint from the 2022 harvest stood out. The producer’s brochure highlights the wine’s elegant, fruity, and mineral notes, which are the result of eight months of aging in oak barrels.

Founded over 20 years ago, Patricius Borház is one of the leading wineries in the historic Tokaj-Hegyalja wine region, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Over the years, this region has earned numerous accolades, including the Winery of the Year award in 2016. Tokaj wines, renowned for their rich history and unique flavors, have garnered many professional awards worldwide.

“This recognition further strengthens the international reputation of the Tokaj wine region,” said Peter Molnár, manager of the Patricius Borház estate.

Since its founding in 1976, Challenge International du Vin has become one of the most prestigious wine competitions in the world, drawing attention to outstanding wines from across the globe.

Tokaj-Hegyalja is famous for its unique Aszú wines, made from late-harvest grapes affected by noble rot, creating a rich, sweet wine that has been cherished for centuries.