China imposes tariffs of 34% on all products from US

4 April 2025 18:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Since April 10, Chinese authorities have imposed additional duties of 34% on all products imported from the United States, Azernews reports.

This move is a response to the tariff policies of former U.S. President Donald Trump. "The U.S. actions do not comply with international trade rules, seriously undermine China's legitimate rights and interests, and are a typical manifestation of unilateral intimidation," the Chinese government said in a statement.

This new round of tariffs further exacerbates the ongoing trade tensions between the U.S. and China, which have seen tariffs and counter-tariffs applied to billions of dollars’ worth of goods over the past few years. The increased tariffs are likely to affect various industries, from electronics to agriculture, as both nations continue to leverage trade policy as a tool in their broader geopolitical rivalry.

China’s response underscores its commitment to defending its economic interests and challenging what it views as unfair trade practices. With the imposition of these tariffs, Chinese authorities are signaling that they are willing to escalate the trade dispute if necessary, which could have significant repercussions on global supply chains and the global economy.

The timing of this tariff increase also comes amid broader international concerns about the future of global trade and the stability of economic relations between the world’s two largest economies. As both nations continue to push forward with their respective strategies, it remains to be seen whether diplomatic negotiations will lead to any easing of tensions or if further escalation is inevitable.

In the longer term, these actions may prompt businesses to reassess their operations in both countries, with some likely to seek alternative markets or diversify supply chains to mitigate the risks associated with trade restrictions.