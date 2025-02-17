There is crisis of school attendance in Sweden

17 February 2025 18:41 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

In Sweden, the number of children who are unable to attend school is on the rise, Azernews reports.

According to the parent network "The Right to Education," the number of students missing more than half of their classes doubled between 2018 and 2022. Last fall, the National Agency for Education reported that 47,000 students had missed more than a month of school in the previous six months. The issue is particularly severe among children with neuropsychiatric disorders such as ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) and autism. Parents attribute the increased absenteeism to reduced funding, larger class sizes, and a lack of sufficient support for these children.

Education Minister Lotta Edholm has expressed concern about the situation, noting that the responsibility for schools lies with the municipalities. She acknowledges that budget cuts and overcrowded classrooms can exacerbate absenteeism. As part of the 2025 budget, the government allocated 850 million kronor (approximately $79.5 million) to support education professionals and 300 million kronor (around $28 million) to fund school social teams.

However, the parent network considers these measures inadequate. They propose alternative solutions, such as distance learning programs and special rehabilitation schools for children who have been absent for extended periods.

Edholm also supports strengthening state oversight of schools and regulating class sizes, as children often struggle in large classrooms. She believes that the problem of student absenteeism requires a comprehensive approach, as similar challenges are being observed in other European countries.

Sweden's rising absenteeism rate is not unique to the country. Many other nations have faced similar issues, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic, which has disrupted education systems worldwide. With this in mind, Sweden's challenge could be a reflection of a broader educational crisis across Europe, underscoring the importance of addressing not only funding and resources but also how schools adapt to the unique needs of students with neuropsychiatric disorders.