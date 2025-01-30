Trade Ministry announces new roadmap for Türkiye-Syria trade relations

30 January 2025 19:40 (UTC+04:00)

A delegation from the Ministry of Trade met with Syrian Minister of Trade and Consumer Protection Maher Khalil al-Hasan, Chairman of the Land and Maritime Border Authority Qutayba Badawi and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ahmed Duhan in Damascus yesterday.

During the meeting, steps to be taken in economic and commercial relations between Türkiye and Syria were determined.

In a statement made by the Ministry of Trade, it was stated that "Great progress has been made in Turkiye-Syria relations in the new period that began with the collapse of the old regime in Syria on December 8, 2024 and the people gaining freedom."

Decision to reassess taxes on some products

The statement continued as follows:

"In this context, a new era has begun in foreign trade relations between our country, which is Syria's largest trade partner, and Syria. Turkish products can now reach not only the regions liberated by our peacekeeping operations in the north, but also all of Syria's lands and people.

Some misunderstandings and confusions have emerged in the process that began with the implementation of a common and single customs regime for all neighboring countries and all countries of the world, which was put into effect by the new government administration in Syria on January 11, 2025.

In response, the Ministry of Trade of the Republic of Turkiye held meetings with Syrian authorities via video conference, supervised by our state institutions. In this context, a delegation of ours consisting of relevant technical staff, headed by Deputy Minister of Trade Mustafa Tuzcu, arrived in Damascus, the capital of Syria, on Thursday, January 23, 2025, with Turkish Airlines (IS:THYAO), which made its first flight.

Road map for two countries

During the meetings, the current situation between Turkiye and Syria, as well as the steps to be taken in economic and commercial relations and customs issues were discussed, and the following roadmap for the upcoming period was determined:

• Revision of Customs Duties: It was decided that the customs duties applied equally to all countries and at all border gates by the Syrian side will be re-evaluated for certain products as of January 11, 2025.

• Free Trade Agreement: It was agreed to start negotiations to revive the Turkiye-Syria Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which was suspended in 2011, with a more comprehensive economic partnership approach.

• Economic and Commercial Cooperation: It was decided to cooperate in the fields of industrial and agricultural products trade, transit transportation, bilateral transportation, contracting etc. for the revival of the Syrian economy. Syria stated that Turkish companies will play a key role in the development of Syria and will play a leading role in the development of Syrian industry.

• Participation of Turkish Companies in Reconstruction Areas, Works and Projects Throughout Syria: Coordination will be established with the Syrian administration so that Turkish companies, which have only provided services to certain regions of Syria until now, will operate throughout the country and evaluate investment opportunities in the new period.

• Cooperation at Border Gates and Customs Areas: It was decided to strengthen the existing coordination in order to manage the increasing traffic at commercial crossing points with Syria more quickly and efficiently.