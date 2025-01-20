Chinese Deputy Chairman discusses trade and economic relations with US

20 January 2025 20:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng held a meeting with American entrepreneur Elon Musk in Washington, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, Han Zheng emphasized that Beijing welcomes American companies, including Tesla, to take advantage of the opportunities presented by China’s continued economic development.

Musk responded by stating that Tesla is eager to deepen its investments and cooperation in China, expressing the company’s intention to "play an active role in promoting economic and trade exchanges between the United States and China." This marks another step in the deepening ties between Tesla and the Chinese market, which has become increasingly important for the company's global strategy, especially in terms of manufacturing and sales.

It’s important to note that Han Zheng's visit to the United States was part of a broader diplomatic mission, which included attending the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. This high-profile meeting underscores the growing significance of U.S.-China economic relations and the role of influential entrepreneurs like Musk in shaping future collaborations between the two nations.

Musk’s remarks also align with the broader trend of American tech giants expanding their presence in China despite the geopolitical tensions between the two countries. Companies like Tesla, Apple, and others are leveraging the vast Chinese market, while navigating the challenges posed by trade disputes and regulatory hurdles. With Tesla’s Gigafactory in Shanghai already a key part of its global production network, the company’s continued engagement in China could play a critical role in its growth, especially as the electric vehicle (EV) market in China becomes even more competitive.

This meeting also serves as a reminder of how economic diplomacy often intertwines with business interests, and how major corporations are becoming more directly involved in shaping the future of international relations. As China and the U.S. continue to negotiate complex trade and technology issues, figures like Musk may increasingly serve as intermediaries in these high-stakes discussions.