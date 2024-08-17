Saudi Arabia emphasizes need for fair benefit sharing from use of digital sequence information on genetic resources

17 August 2024 22:05 (UTC+04:00)

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) and the National Center for Wildlife, participated in the meeting of the open-ended working group on benefit-sharing from the use of digital sequence information on genetic resources, held in Montreal, Canada, on August 12-16, Azernews reports.

The international meeting aims to discuss the implementation of a mechanism for parties to share benefits from the use of digital sequence information concerning genetic resources, including the establishment of a global fund.

Dr. Batoul Baz, KACST vice president for the health sector and chair of the National Committee for Biosafety, affirmed the Kingdom's commitment to enhancing international efforts to reduce biodiversity loss in line with sustainable development goals and the international frameworks, agreements, and protocols to which the Kingdom is a party.

She also emphasized the necessity of equitable and fair benefit sharing from the use of digital sequence information on genetic resources, and that this should be clearly reflected in the multilateral mechanism. She stressed the need for the international community to commit to reducing biodiversity loss and ensuring fair sharing of benefits arising from genetic resources.

