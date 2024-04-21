Georgia among 7 must-see pavilions at Venice Biennale Arte 2024

21 April 2024 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

Georgia’s national pavilion is among the seven must-see pavilions, according to European experts, at the 60th Venice International Exhibition of Contemporary Art - Venice Biennale, the Georgian Culture Ministry said on Sunday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The national pavilion, which received the highest evaluation in the 20-year history of the country’s participation in the Biennale, opened on Thursday with the project The Art of Seeing - States of Astronomy with the support of the Culture Ministry.

The concept of the Georgian exhibition, presented by the Centre for Contemporary Art - Art Villa Garikula and art critic Magda Guruli, echoes the Venice Biennale’s main theme Global Modernism, and showcases the heritage of the Ilia Zdanevich, the artist, poet and writer born in Georgia’s capital Tbilisi.