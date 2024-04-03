Uzbekistan seeks to halt individual imports of cars for commerce

3 April 2024 07:41 (UTC+04:00)

The import of cars for commercial purposes by individuals is expected to be prohibited in Uzbekistan. It is also planned to restore the procedure for the import of new cars by dealers only, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

The draft government resolution on this matter caused debates in December last year. In response to Kun.uz's inquiry, the Technical Regulation Agency stated that the project, which was suspended following criticism, is now back on the agenda.

The agency noted that car importers evade the vehicle type approval process by registering each unit of the same model under different individuals before selling them on the domestic market.

If the proposed changes come into force, the transfer of vehicles at customs to another person's name will be prohibited. Consequently, only legal entities will be able to import vehicles from abroad into Uzbekistan. Prior to import, a type approval for the vehicle will be required, where the vehicle's suitability for Uzbekistan’s conditions will be examined.

"The whole world operates under this system. We have it too, but it wasn't working because people would register a car in someone else's name at customs and then take it away. In 2017, the Cabinet of Ministers approved General Regulation No. 237 on 'The Safety of Motor Vehicles Being Introduced to the Market'. Now, in accordance with that regulation, conformity certification will be required. The goal is to equip Uzbekistan with safe vehicles and ensure compliance with technical regulations," says the official commentary provided by the Technical Regulation Agency to Kun.uz.

According to the agency, during 202З, 62,748 vehicles have been certified with conformity certificates, and 99 percent of these, i.e., 60,451, were registered in the names of individuals.

This, officials say, leads to outstanding issues regarding post-sale service, provision of free service within the warranty period, and continuous supply of spare parts for the vehicles.

Initially, the implementation of the mentioned regulations for car imports was planned to begin on April 1, but it is currently stated that the document is still in the draft stage.

For reference, the procedure of importing new cars to Uzbekistan by manufacturers' official dealers only was abolished from January 1, 2023. As a result, cheaper offers appeared on the domestic market compared to official dealers.

We remind you that previously, BYD, a Chinese company which is setting up the assembly of electric and hybrid vehicles in Jizzakh together with Uzavtosanoat, appealed to the Uzbekistan government to restrict the import of BYD-branded vehicles that are being brought in without official warranty and are not adapted to the climate and road conditions of Uzbekistan. The government agencies were assigned the task to develop proposals in this regard by July 1.

