Belarusian NPP provides 28% of country's electricity

26 March 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Belarusian nuclear power plant (NPP) has generated more than 27 bln kWh of electricity since it became part of the national energy system, providing more than 28% of the country’s total energy output, Energy Minister of Belarus Viktor Karankevich said at the Atomexpo international forum in Sochi, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"Since the first power generating unit was included in the united energy system, the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant has generated a total of over 27 bln kWh of electric power, making it possible to substitute over 7 bln cubic meters of natural gas. Belarus has completely rejected electricity imports and acquired a source of affordable and eco-friendly energy, and the demand for it is growing," the minister said, cited by the ministerial press service.

In 2023, total electricity consumption in the country climbed to a record 41.1 bln kWh. The Belarusian NPP provided 28.5% of this volume.

The first power generating unit of the plant went live in June 2021 and a second one was commissioned last fall.

