23 March 2024 20:39 (UTC+04:00)

Kazakhstani judokas claimed gold and bronze at the 2024 Judo Grand Slam in Tbilisi, Georgia, Azernews reports.

Nurkanat Serikbayev of Kazakhstan captured gold in the men’s -60 kg weight class final against Israeli Yam Wolczak.

Bronze went to Galiya Tynbayeva who clinched the medal in the 48kg weight category by defeating Spanish Mireia Lapuerta Comas.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz