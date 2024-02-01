West slams Myanmar’s military regime on third anniversary of coup

1 February 2024 19:10 (UTC+04:00)

The EU, along with the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, Switzerland, and Canada on Thursday slammed Myanmar’s military regime on the third anniversary of its coup, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

“Under the military regime, violence against civilians has escalated, with thousands jailed, tortured and killed. Airstrikes, shelling and arson have been used to destroy civilian infrastructure, including homes, schools, healthcare facilities and places of worship. Systematic discrimination against members of religious and ethnic groups, including Rohingya, is rife,” a joint statement read.

“The military’s actions have fueled a growing humanitarian crisis with 2.6 million people displaced from their homes, and more than 18 million people in need."

“We call on all members of the international community to support efforts to push the Myanmar military to cease violence, to bring about genuinely inclusive dialogue, in order to establish a credible, peaceful democratic future for Myanmar,” it added.

The military seized power in February 2021, toppling Aung San Suu Kyi's government. ​​​​​​​At least 4,474 civilians have since been killed and nearly 20,000 people are being held in detention on political grounds, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a local monitoring group. The UN says more than 2 million people have also been displaced by the violence.

The statement came a day after Myanmar's embattled junta extended a state of emergency by six months, delaying promised elections yet again.

