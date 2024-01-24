Philadelphia basketball player makes history in NBA

24 January 2024 20:15 (UTC+04:00)

In the regular season of the National Basketball Association (NBA), Philadelphia beat the San Antonio Spurs at home with a score of 133:123, a historic event took place, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

Joel Embiid became the 9th player in the history of the NBA to do so, scoring 70 points, 18 rebounds and 5 assists.

At the same time, the 29-year-old basketball player scored the first goal in his career and in the history of the club.

It should be noted that legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant scored 81 points on January 22, 2006 in a match where the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Toronto Raptors with a score of 122:104.

