Russia takes over CIS chairmanship

1 January 2024 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

Russia started to chair the CIS as of the new year.

Referring to Russian media, Azernews reports that the chairmanship of the organization has been transferred from Kyrgyzstan to Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that the country expects to continue working on a more active transition to national currencies in mutual settlements in the economic sphere.

He also noted the importance of joint action of the CIS countries in the fight against terrorism and extremism, cross-border crime and illegal drug trafficking, and corruption.

Besides, Russia intends to focus on the expansion of cultural and humanitarian relations, and cooperation in the fields of health, science, education, and sports.

---

