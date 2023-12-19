Uzbekistan switches to mixed system of elections

19 December 2023 23:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has signed a constitutional law providing for the transition from a majority to a majority-proportional electoral system in the republic, Azernews reports, citing international media outlets.

The law was published on Tuesday in the country's parliamentary publications and thus entered into force.

The law was adopted by the Legislative (lower) House of Parliament on October 31 and approved by the Senate of the Republic on November 24.

According to the law, elections to the Legislative Chamber are held on the basis of a mixed (majority-proportional) electoral system.

Single-member and unified electoral districts are envisaged, 75 deputies of the lower house are elected from single-member districts according to the majority electoral system, and the remaining 75 deputies are from a single district based on votes given to political parties according to the proportional electoral system (party list).

Until now, Uzbekistan has used a majority electoral system, in which candidates who received the majority of votes in their constituency were considered elected. At the same time, all candidates for the elections had to represent the parties operating in the country.

The Legislative Chamber of Uzbekistan consists of 150 deputies. There are currently five political parties in the country.

---

