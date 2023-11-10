Agreement on unified Kyrgyzstan - Russia air defense system comes into force

10 November 2023 22:20 (UTC+04:00)

The agreement between Russia and Kyrgyzstan on the creation of a unified regional air defense system has entered into force. The website for publication of the legal acts of the Russian Federation says, Azernews reports, citing 24.kg News Agency.

The agreement between the Russian Federation and the Kyrgyz Republic on the creation of a unified regional air defense system of the Russian Federation and the Kyrgyz Republic dated August 16, 2022, was ratified by the federal law dated May 29, 2023 No. 183-FZ, and entered into force on November 2.

The document was signed on August 16 last year in Moscow. The unified regional air defense system will be an integral part of the unified air defense system of the CIS.

Russia will receive 5 hectares of land in Kyrgyzstan for temporary use to accommodate its contingent. The coordination of joint actions of the troops will be determined by the Commander-in-Chief of the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Armed Forces, and joint actions will be managed by the Commander of the Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The agreement is concluded for five years with automatic renewal unless either party notifies at least six months before the end of the term of its intention to terminate it.

