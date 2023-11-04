Ukrainian farmers thresh 47.2 million tonnes of grain

4 November 2023 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Farmers from all regions of Ukraine threshed 67 million tonnes of grains and oilseeds, with a split of 47.184 million tonnes of grains and 19.958 million tonnes of oilseeds, Ukrainian media reported, citing the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.

The harvest of grain and leguminous crops was conducted on an area of 9.325 million hectares, with an average yield of 50.6 c/ha, the report said.

As reported, Ukraine has completed the harvest and threshing of barley (5.890 million tonnes were obtained from 1.505 million hectares), wheat (4.695 million hectares, 22.409 million tonnes), peas (154,400 hectares, 398,200 tonnes), rapeseed (1.396 million hectares, 4.005 million tonnes).

The millet harvest is being completed, with 178,600 tonnes harvested from 78,700 hectares (94% of plan), and 206,500 tonnes of buckwheat were threshed from 138,700 hectares (98% of plan). Currently, 17.133 million tonnes of corn have been harvested from 2.420 million hectares (60% of plan).

In terms of other grains and leguminous crops, 969,300 tonnes were threshed from 333,800 hectares.

The harvest of oilseeds is still ongoing, with 11.31 million tonnes of sunflower coming from an area of 4.776 million hectares (94% of plan), and 4.643 million tonnes of soybeans from 1.765 million hectares (97% of plan).

Sugar beets were harvested from an area of 183,800 hectares, which is 50% of the planned area, with 8.729 million tonnes obtained so far.

The yield of wheat is 47.7 c/ha, barley - 39.2 c/ha, peas - 25.8 c/ha, millet - 22.7 c/ha, buckwheat - 14.9 c/ha, corn - 70, 8 c/ha, rapeseed - 28.7 c/ha, soybeans - 26.3 c/ha, sunflower - 23.7 c/ha and the sugar beet yield is 475 c/ha.

According to the adjusted forecast from the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, in 2023, farmers will be able to harvest 79.1 million tonnes of grains and oilseeds, from which grains will be obtained in the following volumes: wheat - 21.7 million tonnes, barley - 5.7 million tonnes and corn - 28. 5 million tonnes. Gross production of oilseeds will reach 21.6 million tonnes. Sunflower will reach 13 million tonnes, rapeseed 4 million tonnes, and soybeans 4.6 million tonnes. The sugar beet harvest is forecast at 13.7 million tonnes.

