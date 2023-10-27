Russian military base to remain in Armenia until 2044

27 October 2023 15:33 (UTC+04:00)

Armenia will not be able to unilaterally abandon the 102nd Russian military base, which is located in Gyumri, until 2044, based on the 1995 agreement between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Armenia on the Russian military base on the territory of the Republic of Armenia.

According to Azernews, the information was confirmed by the State Duma of the Russian Federation.

Thus, Article 27 of the relevant document reads:

"If one of the parties declares its intention to terminate this agreement, issues related to the liquidation of the Russian military base shall be resolved by a mixed commission. The liquidation of the Russian military base shall be completed within the timeframe agreed between the parties".

According to Protocol No. 5 to the agreement on the Russian base, signed in 2010 by Russian and Armenian Presidents Dmitry Medvedev and Serzh Sargsyan, the term of its stay on the territory of Armenia has been extended until 2044.

This information was confirmed to the Russian media by Yuri Shvytkin, deputy chairman of the State Duma Defence Committee.

"According to the treaty concluded between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Armenia, after the expiration of the term of the treaty, it is automatically extended for a subsequent five-year period, unless one of the parties notifies in writing at least six months before the expiration of the next term of the treaty the other party of its intention to terminate it.

The provisions of this agreement may be revised on the initiative of one of the parties and by mutual agreement," Yuri Shvytkin, deputy chairman of the State Duma Defence Committee, told Izvestia.

The day before, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal that Yerevan "did not see any advantages" from the presence of a Russian military base on Armenian territory but stressed that Russia and Armenia were not discussing the withdrawal of the Russian military from the republic.

