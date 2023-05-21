Turkmenistan offers to implement new gas supply projects to China

21 May 2023 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov proposed to continue work on the implementation of new projects related to the supply of Turkmen natural gas to China, Azernews reports with reference to the Turkmen media.

The head of state said this while speaking at the first Central Asia-China Summit, which is being held on May 18 through 19, 2023 in the Chinese city of Xi'an.

According to him, one of the main areas of economic partnership between the Central Asian countries and China is the fuel and energy sector.

He noted that taking into account Turkmenistan's energy policy based on the diversification of supplies of Turkmen energy resources to international markets and in case of interest of the parties, the country could continue to work on the implementation of new projects related to the supply of Turkmen natural gas in the Chinese direction.

Furthermore, Berdimuhamedov stressed that a real and positive example of concrete cooperation in this area is the Turkmenistan-China gas pipeline, thanks to which Chinese partners are currently developing their industry, meeting the needs of the Chinese population in natural gas.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz