Uzbekistan opens its Embassy in Budapest

28 March 2023 22:19 (UTC+04:00)

Uzbekistan opened its Embassy in Hungary. This was announced by acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov.

“From now on, the State Flag of Uzbekistan will constantly fly in the capital of Hungary. On the initiative of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the opening ceremony of the Embassy of Uzbekistan was held in Budapest. This is a historic moment in the strategic partnership between our two countries,” said Saidov.

Bakhtiyor Saidov held talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Peter Szijjártó, in Budapest.

The parties agreed to direct all efforts to strengthening ties between the two countries, which in recent years have shown unprecedented high dynamics. "Our agenda remains very busy," said Saidov.

Following the meeting, the Ministers signed a memorandum of understanding on bilateral cooperation in the field of cultural heritage.

---

