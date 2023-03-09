TURKSTAT outlines growth in number of female managers

9 March 2023 17:37 (UTC+04:00)

By News Center

According to the latest study of TURKSTAT, the rate of women in senior and middle management positions in companies was 14.4 percent in 2012, while it was 20.7 percent in 2021. In 2021, the labor force participation rate for those aged 15 and over was 51.4 percent. This rate was 32.8 percent for women and 70.3 percent for men.

The Turkish Statistical Institute announced the results of the study "Women with Statistics, 2022".

Accordingly, 49.9 percent of the country's population was women and 50.1 percent were men. Turkiye's female population was 42 million 575 thousand 441, while the male population was 42 million 704 thousand 112.

Education and employment rise

While the ratio of the population aged 25 and over who graduated from college and faculties, master's and doctorate degrees, in the total population was 9.8 percent in 2008, it became 23 percent in 2021. The labor force participation rate for those aged 15 and over in 2021 was calculated as 51.4%. This rate was 32.8 percent for women and 70.3 percent for men.

According to the data of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while the rate of female ambassadors was 11.9 percent in 2011, it became 27.2 percent in 2022.

Besides, Turkish Grand National Assembly reports that as of the end of 2022, the number of female deputies was 100 and the number of male deputies was 479 among 579 deputies.

The rate of female deputies entering the parliament increased from 9.1% in 2007 to 17.3% in 2022. While the rate of women among professors working in higher education was 27.6 percent in the 2010-2011 academic year, it was 33.2 percent in the 2021-2022 academic year.

While the rate of women in senior and middle management positions in companies was 14.4% in 2012, it was determined as 20.7% in 2021.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz