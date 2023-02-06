Russian president offers help to Syria, Türkiye after earthquake

6 February 2023 19:12 (UTC+04:00)

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent condolences to his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in the aftermath of the earthquake, Azernews reports via TASS.

"Dear President, please accept my deep condolences over the numerous human casualties and large-scale destruction caused by a powerful earthquake in your country," the Russian president's message says.

Putin asked Erdogan to convey words of sincere sympathy and support to the families and relatives of the victims, as well as wished for a speedy recovery to all those injured as a result of the strong earthquake.

The president assured that Moscow is ready to provide Ankara with all necessary assistance in connection with the earthquake that caused numerous casualties.

---

