UN assists Turkmenistan in accelerating implementation of SDGs - Resident Coordinator

26 December 2022 23:16 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The UN assists Turkmenistan in accelerating the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), UN Resident Coordinator to Turkmenistan, Dmitry Shlapachenko, told Trend.

"Coordination of UN agencies is being strengthened to promote the implementation of the 2030 agenda and Sustainable Development Goals in Turkmenistan. In particular, more attention is paid to assisting the Government of Turkmenistan in analyzing and developing measures to accelerate the achievement of the SDGs, as well as issues of financing and effective monitoring of the implementation of the SDGs in the country," the UN Resident Coordinator stressed.

Shlapachenko noted that the UN continues to actively mobilize support for all involved agencies of the organization around the implementation of the SDGs, using their technical capabilities to unite the UN system and all partners.

"For this purpose, the office of the UN Permanent Coordinator in Turkmenistan has been expanded to include new analytical functions, including a specialist in strategic planning, an economist and a specialist in partnership and financing for development," he added.

