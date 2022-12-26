Belarus sees deflation within three months

26 December 2022 08:07 (UTC+04:00)

Belarusian authorities have registered deflation in the economy for the three-month period, Prime Minister of the country Roman Golovchenko said on the air with the Belarus-1 TV Channel, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We have deflation over three months," the Prime Minister said.

Inflation was minus 1% in October and minus 1.1% in November, Golovchenko said. "In principal terms, the annual level ran high to more than 17% before that," the official noted.

"I believe we will achieve 12-13% [of inflation] as of the year-end," the Prime Minister added.

In annual terms, inflation in Belarus stood at 15.2% in October 2022

