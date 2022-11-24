Goodbye Nancy! Armenian separatists lose their US ally

24 November 2022 20:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Armenia has to finally accept that, trying to keep a foot in both camps, meaning, balancing between its various supporters, will eventually backfire, Parvin Mirzazade, Ambassador-at-Large of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, said in his overview about Nancy Pelosi, who has recently lost her seat as a Speaker of the US House of Representatives, and whose provocative actions towards normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Trend reports.

Nancy Pelosi, who has been a great friend of Armenian diaspora in the US and a well-known supporter of separatism, has left Armenians without their life-long ally, he said.

According to Mirzazade, while at the US Congress, Pelosi, as an active member of the pro-Armenian lobby, constantly spoke in favor of Armenia from Turkophobic positions, without saying a word about the fact that the Armenian armed forces occupied nearly 20 percent of Azerbaijani territory, expelling nearly 1 million civilians from there.

“This is why Armenia has always looked upon her as the main Armenian lobbyist in the US, ready to support any anti-Turkish and anti-Azerbaijani initiative at any time for a “small” sum of money from the diaspora,” Mirzazade noted.

As the ambassador-at-large rightly pointed out, Armenia has an opportunity to accept Azerbaijan’s peace proposals and begin a dialogue for reconciliation, which will lead to long-term peace and stability in the region, otherwise no other Armenian patron or protector can avoid another defeat.

“Given her age, [Pelosi] is unlikely to have time to further “democratize” Armenia, although she will periodically speak during Congress meetings in support of her Armenian friends against Azerbaijan and Turkiye, working off generous donations from the Armenian diaspora. Armenian friends can safely say to her “goodbye Nancy, goodbye!”, we have waited and hoped so long, and you have failed us, unable to get the votes to support the democratic party of which you are one of the leaders,” Mirzazade said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz