US pushing OPEC+ not to cut oil output
By Trend
The United States is pushing OPEC+ nations not to proceed with potential deep oil output cuts, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, as President Joe Biden seeks to prevent US gasoline prices from rising, Trend reports.
Washington is arguing to OPEC+ nations that economic fundamentals do not support an output cut, the source said.
OPEC+, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, is working on cuts in excess of 1 million barrels per day, sources told Reuters this week. The cuts could spur a recovery in oil prices.
The White House declined to comment.
