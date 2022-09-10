Türkiye in talks with Oman for natural gas

10 September 2022 09:02 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Türkiye is holding talks with Oman for natural gas trade, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez has said, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

The minister recalled he engaged in diplomatic efforts for energy last month, visiting several countries amid the sharp increase in global energy prices.

“In Oman, we held talks on natural gas trade and they look favorably opon the issue. We will act when commercial conditions are appropriate,” Dönmez told reporters.

The minister noted that he attended the G7 energy ministers meeting in Indonesia and had meetings with officials from other countries on the sidelines of the event.

“Later, I met with Modh Bakke Salleh Chairman of Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) in Malaysia. This was an important meeting. We agree to boost cooperation between the two countries. We will bolster efforts in the field of hydrocarbon exploration.”

Türkiye’s natural gas imports declined by 5.64 percent on an annual basis 3.84 billion cubic meters in June, according to the latest data from the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

The country’s consumption of natural gas fell more than 21 percent in the month from a year ago to 3.05 billion cubic meters. Natural gas storage volume rose by 4.54 percent to 2.7 billion cubic meters.

Some 3.3 billion cubic meters of natural gas were imported through pipelines, down 13.5 percent. The country boosted its purchase of LNG by 102 percent to 561 million tons.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz