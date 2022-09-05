6 Israeli soldiers, 1 civilian injured in bus shooting attack

5 September 2022 23:21 (UTC+04:00)

Seven Israelis were injured in a shooting attack on a bus of soldiers in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, the Israeli military said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The incident took place outside the Hamra settlement in the Jordan Valley.

A soldier was severely injured when assailants opened fire from a passing vehicle, a military spokesperson said in a statement.

Five other soldiers and a civilian were lightly injured, it added.

Two armed suspects were arrested following a manhunt in the area, the army said, adding the security forces believe more persons were involved in the shooting and were continuing the searches.

In the wake of the incident, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz issued a statement stressing that Israel will increase "the anti-terror activity" in the West Bank.

Israel seized the West Bank in the 1967 Middle East war and has kept its control over it despite international criticism.

