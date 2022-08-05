Free entry to all ASI-protected monuments from August 5 to 15

5 August 2022 22:13 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Union Culture ministry announced free entry to all Archaeological Survey of India-protected monuments and sites across the country from August 5 to 15.

This is being done as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations to mark 75 years of India’s Independence.

"As part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and 75th I-Day celebrations, ASIGoI has made entry free for visitors/ tourists to all its protected monuments/sites across the country, from 5th-15th August, 2022,” Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said in a tweet.

In Agra, home to the Taj Mahal, several events, including a cleanliness campaign and exhibitions have been planned for the 75th anniversary of Independence.

"The ASI’s Agra circle will also carry out a ‘Swachhata’ campaign at 40 monuments from August 8 to 15. The Agra Fort, Akbar’s Tomb at Sikandra, Fatehpur Sikri and Itmad-ud-daulah will also be illuminated from August 5 to August 15 as a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,” Superintending Archaeologist of ASI’s Agra Circle Rajkumar Patel told PTI.

“An exhibition will also be organised at the Agra Fort, Taj Mahal, and Guru Ka Tal at Sikandra. Besides, at Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri two tricolours each 50-feet high will be installed by August 15,” he added.

