Boris Johnson resigns, will remain PM over summer

7 July 2022 19:39 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Boris Johnson has told the nation that he is resigning as leader of the Conservative Party and will step down as Prime Minister once his Tory successor has been chosen, Trend reports citing The Telegraph.

Speaking in Downing Street, Mr Johnson said: "It is clearly now the will of the parliamentary conservative party that there should be a new leader of that party and therefore a new Prime Minister.

"I have agreed with Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of our backbench MPs that the process of choosing that new leader should begin now and the timetable will be announced next week and I have today appointed a Cabinet to serve as I will until a new leader is in place."

