World Bank Managing Director of Operations, Axel van Trotsenburg, echoed the meeting with Georgian Finance Minister Lasha Khutsishvili, Trend reports citing 1TV.

“We discussed energy diversification, regional connectivity, transformational projects and sharing Georgia’s experience with World Bank Group (WBG) International Development Agency (IDA) countries. Thank you for being an IDA champion,” WB Managing Director wrote on Facebook.

