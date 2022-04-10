By Trend

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was meeting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Kyiv on Saturday, Ukrainian and British officials said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Johnson's visit had begun with a one-on-one meeting with Zelensky, Andriy Sybiha, deputy head of the Ukraine president's office, said on Facebook.

Johnson met Zelensky "in a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people", a Downing Street spokesperson said.

"They will discuss the UK's long-term support to Ukraine and the PM will set out a new package of financial and military aid."

Johnson's visit to the Ukrainian capital was not announced in advance.

