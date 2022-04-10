10 April 2022 12:47 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was meeting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Kyiv on Saturday, Ukrainian and British officials said, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Johnson's visit had begun with a one-on-one meeting with Zelensky, Andriy Sybiha, deputy head of the Ukraine president's office, said on Facebook.
Johnson met Zelensky "in a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people", a Downing Street spokesperson said.
"They will discuss the UK's long-term support to Ukraine and the PM will set out a new package of financial and military aid."
Johnson's visit to the Ukrainian capital was not announced in advance.
