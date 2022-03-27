27 March 2022 22:28 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend
The United States intends to provide Ukraine with an additional $100 million in civilian security assistance, the State Department said, Trend reports citing Reuters.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the assistance would be to build the capacity of the Ukrainian ministry of internal affairs with a view to aid "border security, sustain civil law enforcement functions, and safeguard critical governmental infrastructure."
