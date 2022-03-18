By Trend

PayPal said Thursday that its users will now be able to send money to Ukrainians, both in the country as well as those now refugees across Europe, Trend reports citing The Washington Post.

Previously, people in Ukraine were only able to use the payments platform to send money out of the country. They will now be able to receive funds, as well as make transfers within Ukraine and abroad.

The decision by PayPal came following a request from the Ukrainian government to open up its services to its citizens.

“Thank you for supporting Ukraine and peace!” said Mykhailo Fedorov, the country’s vice prime minister, on Twitter.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz