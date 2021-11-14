By Trend

Georgia reported 3,700 coronavirus cases, 5,277 recoveries, and 81 deaths on November 14, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

38,817 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 19,158 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 19,659 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 9,53%, while 9,60 % in the past seven days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 784,091, among them, 716,382 people recovered and 10,975 died.

There are 51 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 6,838 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 1,216 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

As of today, 2,046,362 people got the coronavirus vaccine, with 4,946 in a day.

---

