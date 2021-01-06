By Trend

The Prime Minister of Armenia wrote an article "The Origins of the 44-Day War", Trend reports .

The article published on the website of the Armenian government tells about the reasons for the defeat of the Armenian diplomacy and the army, the path that led Armenia to the current deplorable situation.

Pashinyan reports that the main culprit in the current situation is the Kocharyan-Sargsyan tandem. The Prime Minister of Armenia also admits that for many years the peaceful negotiations were conducted for the sake of imitation.

The article says that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan conducted purposeful diplomacy and, in fact, put Armenia and its supporters in a difficult situation. Pashinyan acknowledges that the President of Azerbaijan demonstrated a firm and principled position in the negotiation process, strengthening it more and more.

The Armenian prime minister emphasizes that Azerbaijan closely followed the processes in the region and was able to make the most of the geopolitical situation in its own interests.

"In 2011, ex-President Serzh Sargsyan was ready to transfer seven regions to Azerbaijan, however, due to Azerbaijan's firm position on not allowing Nagorno-Karabakh's status to be granted, the Kazan formula did not work," Pashinyan writes.

Blaming the previous government, the Armenian prime minister reports that since May 1994, when an agreement on reaching a ceasefire was signed, the Armenian side has not achieved any success in the entire negotiation process.

"Back in 1996 at the Lisbon summit, Heydar Aliyev put Armenia in a hopeless position, where it was recorded that we are alone in the world," the Armenian prime minister states.

While acknowledging the failure of the April 2016 battles, Pashinyan stresses that although he made many attempts to turn the so-called "regime in Nagorno-Karabakh" into one of the parties to the negotiations, it was too late to change anything.

Speaking about the provocation committed by Armenia in July last year, Nikol Pashinyan claims that the "July war" allegedly ended in Armenia's favor, and expresses his enthusiasm for this. "But then we did not properly assess the strength and capabilities of Azerbaijan," the Armenian prime minister wrote in the article.

Noting that the war in September was not started only on his initiative, Pashinyan said that the decision to start it was widely discussed in the Armenian government and was taken collectively.

Thus, this article can be seen as a recognition and explanation of the defeat of Armenia to the domestic audience. However, wishing that these factors were taken into account in a realistic view of the future, Pashinyan urges the public, so to speak, to come to terms with the results at hand.

