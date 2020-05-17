By Trend

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5 + 1 group was implemented only by Iran, said Chairman of the Iranian parliament's national security and foreign policy committee Mojtaba Zonnour, Trend reports citing Mehr news agency.

According to Zonnour, one of the important goals of the JCPOA was Iran's commitments and the commitments of the other side. However, the other side did not fulfill its commitments.

Zonnour added that another important goal of the agreement was the lifting of sanctions against Iran.

The MP said that at present, sanctions are imposed on Iran.

"Currently, Iran has reduced its obligations and suspended the implementation of some of them, as the other side has not taken steps within the framework of the agreement," he said.

Zonnour said that in general, it can be concluded that there is nothing left of the JCPOA.

In January 2016, JCPOA was launched between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France and Germany) in connection with Iran's nuclear program. In May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and imposed sanctions against Iran in November of the same year.

In order to preserve the agreements reached as part of the JCPOA, the European signatories of the deal stated in January 2019 that a financial mechanism for maintaining trade with Iran called INSTEX was formed.

On May 8, 2019, Iran announced that it had ceased fulfilling its commitments regarding the sale of over 300 kilograms of uranium, as stated in the deal, basing its decision on the other signatories having not fulfilled their obligations. On July 7, Iran announced that it will not be fulfilling its commitments regarding the enrichment of uranium at 3.67 percent and the reconstruction of the Arak Heavy Water Reactor Facility as stated in the deal.

On Sept. 5, Iran announced that it will enrich uranium using next-generation centrifuges and will not mix it with the enriched uranium residues as part of the third step of reducing commitments in JCPOA.

On Nov. 5, 2019, Iran announced that it took the fourth step in connection with reducing its commitments to the nuclear agreement. So, uranium gas is being pumped to the centrifuges at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.

Iran took the last fifth step in reducing the number of its commitments within JCPOA. Iran no longer faces any restrictions on its nuclear program.

The US imposed new sanctions on Iran in November 2018. Over the past period, the sanctions affected Iranian oil exports, more than 700 banks, companies and individuals.

